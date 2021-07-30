Gov't Acts To Cut Cost Of Flood Insurance Premiums

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 2:48 PM BST) -- The government has said it will overhaul the U.K.'s flood reinsurance scheme to offer cheaper premiums to Britons who make their houses more resistant to extreme weather. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said on Thursday it would add new provisions to Flood Re, its joint scheme with the insurance sector, by April next year. Defra has come under pressure over the low uptake of flood insurance across parts of the country amid concerns over the cost of premiums, particularly for people in social housing. Homeowners and renters in areas at high risk of damage have been able to buy affordable...

