Engie Sells Stake In €14.6B French Gas Network GRTgaz

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- CNP Assurances SA and Caisse des Depots et Consignations are increasing their stakes in Engie SA's GRTgaz in a transaction that implies an enterprise value of €14.6 billion ($17.2 billion) for the French gas network, the companies said Friday. Under the terms of the transaction, which was rumored earlier this week, CNP and Caisse des Depots will buy 11.5% of Engie's total 75% stake in GRTgaz, according to a statement from the buyers. The deal values GRTgaz's total equity at €9.75 billion, and when including debt, the company's value rises to €14.6 billion, according to a separate statement from Engie....

