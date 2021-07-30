Delivery Co. Gopuff Hits $15B Valuation With New Funding

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:48 AM EDT) -- Home goods, alcohol and grocery delivery service Gopuff said Friday that it has raised $1 billion at a $15 billion valuation, with plans to use the capital to accelerate expansion across North America, the U.K. and Europe. The funding featured participation from new investors like Blackstone Horizon, Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia, MSD Partners, and Adage Capital, as well as existing investors like Fidelity Management and Research Co., Softbank Vision Fund 1, Atreides Management, and Eldridge. In addition to expansion, the money will be used to hire new talent and improve the Gopuff technology platform. "This funding round is further validation of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS