Lewis Roca Snags Denver Patent Duo From Merchant & Gould

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie LLP added a pair of patent attorneys from Merchant and Gould PC to its Denver office, the second and third additions from the intellectual property boutique to join this summer, the firm announced. Partner Michael Wagner joined Lewis Roca's IP group last month after spending 10 years with Merchant & Gould. Wagner told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday he joined Lewis Roca because of the firm's reputation in Denver, noting the impact of Rothgerber Johnson & Lyons, an area firm that had been running for over 100 years before merging with Lewis Roca in 2010. "Lewis Roca has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS