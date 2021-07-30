IP Hires: Buchalter, Dickinson Wright, Sullivan & Cromwell

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Buchalter brought on two attorneys, including the former chief legal officer of Newegg, to its litigation and corporate practice groups, and Dickinson Wright bolstered its Florida office with an attorney specializing in corporate and entertainment law. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Buchalter Lee C. Cheng Michael Katz Buchalter PC has hired two attorneys to work in its litigation and corporate practice groups in Orange County, California. Buchalter said Thursday that Lee Cheng will join the firm as a member of its corporate practice group, and Michael Katz will serve in its litigation practice group. Both attorneys...

