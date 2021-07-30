Brand Battles: Ben & Jerry's Takes Aim At 'Half-Baked' Snacks

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, Ben & Jerry's wants to block a marijuana snack company's applications for "Half-Baked" cookies and drinks, citing its ice cream of the same name — plus four other new cases you need to know. Stirring the Pot Ben & Jerry's went to the board on Monday to oppose New Jersey-based MJ Munchies Inc.'s requests to register "Half-Baked" as a trademark. MJ was formed to "capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles" space, according to a 2018 press release. It filed the applications in...

