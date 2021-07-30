Ex-SFO Official Says ENRC Was On Course For Charges

Law360, London (July 30, 2021, 4:32 PM BST) -- A former Serious Fraud Office investigator testified Friday that Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. was heading toward criminal charges after a Dechert attorney revealed suspicions that the mining company had breached sanctions and bribed African officials. Mark Thompson told the High Court on the final day of cross-examination that there was little chance that ENRC could have avoided a criminal investigation by the anti-fraud agency. That seemed the likely course after Neil Gerrard of Dechert LLP disclosed in February 2013 that the company did business with individuals in Africa who were the subject of sanctions. Thompson, who headed the SFO's investigation into ENRC,...

