Skadden, Latham Guide Dole's Downsized $400M IPO

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Fresh produce business Dole plc began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday after pricing a $400 million initial public offering guided by Skadden and underwriters' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP that came in below its expected range. Dole sold 25 million shares at $16 each, and its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy up to 3.75 million additional shares, which could raise an additional $60 million, according to a statement Thursday. The offering is a decrease from Dole's earlier plans to price shares for between $20 and $23 apiece, and is on the low end of its...

