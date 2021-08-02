EU Offers National Courts Guidance On State Aid

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials updated the bloc's guidance for national courts handling private challenges to state aid measures on Friday, laying out who can bring challenges and what national courts can and cannot do when such cases land on their dockets. The guidance, published as a European Commission notice in the bloc's official journal, replaces a previous 2009 notice with more updated legal jurisprudence on state aid, which includes matters such as specific tax breaks and funding mechanisms. The new guidance explains among other things that challengers pursuing local court challenges need not be "competitors of the aid beneficiary," although competitors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS