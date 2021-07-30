Diageo Says It's Been Cleared In £277M EU State Aid Case

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Global beverage giant Diageo said it won't have to pay as much as £277 million ($385 million) to cover a U.K. tax break after HM Revenue & Customs determined the provision didn't violate European Union rules against state aid. According to the company's latest annual report, filed Thursday with U.S. and U.K. regulators, HMRC concluded five months ago that Diageo PLC hadn't received an illegal subsidy and therefore wouldn't be required to make a payment. "In February 2021, HMRC completed its review of the specific facts relating to Diageo and confirmed that Diageo was not a beneficiary of state aid and...

