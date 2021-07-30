CBD Co. Claims Payments Processor Unfairly Blacklisted It

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- An online CBD seller is suing companies that briefly handled its credit card payments, accusing the firms of unfairly adding it to a database of merchants that have violated certain payment processing rules. In its suit, plaintiffs Smilz Capital Inc., a California company that sells CBD products via its websites, and its owner Zachary Ersoff alleged that SSB Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank in the Pittsburgh area, together with Las Vegas-headquartered payment processor Greenlight Payments LLC and Pablo Nunez, GreenLight's vice president of risk and underwriting compliance, cited supposed concerns that weren't backed by evidence when they added Smilz to Mastercard's...

