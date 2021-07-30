CFPB Can Enforce $50M Order Against Online Lender, CEO

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge on Friday granted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's bid to enforce an administrative order for more than $50 million in restitution and fines against an online payday lender and its CEO while they fight the order at the Tenth Circuit. U.S. District Judge John W. Lungstrum directed Integrity Advance LLC and James Carnes to stop holding out and comply with the CFPB's January order, which required them to pay restitution of $38.5 million and penalties of $12.5 million as part of an enforcement action that dates back to 2015. Carnes had argued that Judge Lungstrum should not...

