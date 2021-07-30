Fed. Circuit Courts Masking Up Again As Delta Variant Surges

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- New COVID-19 guidance from the federal government triggered by the surge in delta variant cases has prompted at least three federal circuit courts as of Friday to reinstate mask mandates for everyone regardless of their vaccination status to help contain the virus. The Federal, Fifth and Eleventh circuits issued new orders reversing their recent guidance that required only unvaccinated individuals to wear masks. This comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week warned about the rise in COVID-19 cases associated with the delta variant, which the agency said is more contagious than the other virus strains. The agency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS