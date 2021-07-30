Ashby & Geddes' Appeal In Del. Bankruptcy Fee Row Tossed

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge denied Ashby & Geddes PA's bid to force a lender to fund a roughly $980,000 carve-out reserve to pay professional fees in the now-closed bankruptcy case of life sciences company NeuroproteXeon Inc. In a Thursday memorandum opinion, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika said that she does not have jurisdiction to decide a cross-appeal mounted by Ashby & Geddes, former counsel to NeuroproteXeon in its Delaware bankruptcy case, related to a dispute over whether the lender should have been required to fund the carve-out for professional fees. The judge rejected Ashby & Geddes' contention that she should...

