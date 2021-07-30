Silicon Valley Co. Gets PTAB To Ax Inventor's Circuit Patent

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated 17 claims in a computer circuit technology patent challenged by Flex Logix Technologies Inc., handing another win to the company in its challenge to the patent owner's technology. In a pair of inter partes review decisions Thursday that were made on the briefs without oral argument, the PTAB agreed with Flex Logix that the claims in Venkat Konda's patent are invalid as either anticipated or obvious. The board found that the elements of the patent were either disclosed by or would have been obvious in view of a patent application filed by Konda...

