Jushi Nets $14.4M Arbitration Award Over Contract Breach

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- An arbitration panel has issued an interim award of nearly $14.4 million to a subsidiary of cannabis company Jushi Holdings Inc. in its contract breach dispute with a subsidiary of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc., Jushi announced Friday. The award, issued Thursday, includes more than $10.6 million in damages, more than $3.7 million in pre-award interest, and post-award interest at a rate of 12% per annum, Jushi said. It's also entitled to recoup attorney fees from Harvest subsidiary San Felasco Nurseries Inc., it announced. Jim Cacioppo, CEO, chairman and founder of Jushi, said in a statement that he is pleased that...

