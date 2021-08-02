Facebook Hires Voting Rights Manager For Civil Rights Team

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Liz Kennedy Facebook Inc. has continued the expansion of its civil rights team by hiring an attorney who will serve as an expert and manager focused on voting rights. Facebook said Friday that Liz Kennedy, who will also act as the team's civics expert, will assist the civil rights team in addressing threats to voting rights and civic participation, primarily in the United States. "The fundamental right to vote is sacred. I'm glad to join a team that is committed to protecting democracy and advancing civic engagement, voter registration, and more," Kennedy said in an emailed statement Friday. Kennedy's hire comes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS