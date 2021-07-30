House Dems Want More District Judges, Too — 203 Of Them

Law360 (July 30, 2021, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats on Friday unveiled a proposal to create 203 new federal judgeships, introducing legislation a day after a bipartisan pair of senators proposed adding 77 federal district court seats in the coming years. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia led a coalition of House Democrats that introduced a proposal Friday to create more than 200 new federal judgeships. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., said the District Court Judgeships Act of 2021 is needed to address the "massive backlog" in the courts. Johnson led the coalition of Democrats that introduced the measure, according to a statement issued Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS