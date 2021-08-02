Nine Point Ch. 11 Sale Upheld Over Caliber Appeal

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has upheld oil and gas driller Nine Point Energy's $250 million sale in Chapter 11, saying the bankruptcy court had properly found midstream services provider Caliber Midstream's claim to $150 million in liens invalid. In an opinion issued Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews found U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walrath did not err when she found Caliber's lien claims against Nine Point invalid, and that the company therefore had no basis to claim it was entitled to $150 million in adequate protection in Nine Point's sale. "If the losing party were entitled to adequate protection of a...

