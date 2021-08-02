FCA Rejects Authorization For Claims Manager

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 1:10 PM BST) -- The financial watchdog has denied authorization for a claims management company after it repeatedly failed to provide important paperwork about its accounts and procedures for dealing with customers. The Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday that it would not grant Claims 4U the right to provide regulated claims management services in the U.K. The watchdog said it had sought 18 pieces of information from the company, ranging from its profit and loss accounts to details of its procedures for dealing with vulnerable customers. Claims 4U, based in Yorkshire, northern England, applied in July 2019 for permanent authorization from the FCA to operate...

