Civil Fraud Cases Jump 50% Due To Pandemic, Law Firm Says

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 2:16 PM BST) -- A 50% rise in the number of civil fraud cases in England and Wales last year was probably linked to COVID-19, a law firm said on Monday, as it warned of a further increase in cases of litigation in the economic aftermath of the pandemic. RPC, with litigation analytics company Solomonic Ltd., said the number of civil fraud cases heard before the courts rose to 94 in 2020, up from 61 in 2019. "These numbers are likely to have been driven up by the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, with further increases likely to follow in the coming years as the...

