EU Looks To Upgrade Role Of AML Compliance Officers

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 4:25 PM BST) -- The European Union's banking watchdog set out new rules on Monday that will require finance companies to appoint a compliance officer at managerial level to take charge of anti-money laundering policies. The European Banking Authority has laid out guidance to help banks and credit institutions step up their governance and protect their businesses against money laundering. The EBA set out what it expects of AML compliance officers and managers as the bloc continues to step up its fight against the flow of illicit funds. The EU regulator said that reviews of the sector since 2017 show that the bloc is exposed...

