Consumer Lender Says Accounting Errors Triggered Ch. 11

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:01 AM EDT) -- A Miami-based provider of consumer loans in Latin America filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Delaware bankruptcy court Monday, saying recent accounting error-driven financial restatements triggered defaults on more than $768 million in debt. In court filings Monday, Alpha Latam Management LLC said it decided to file for bankruptcy and attempt to sell its Columbian loan portfolio after the defaults triggered by the announcement it would have to revise its 2018 and 2019 financial statements left it without the financing it needs to write new loans. "Today's actions became necessary despite the company's best efforts to streamline the business by...

