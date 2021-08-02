Pawnshops Seek 1 Deductible For Floyd Protest Damage

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The owner of 14 pawnshops in Minnesota and Wisconsin is suing Affiliated FM Insurance Co., alleging that it charged separate $10,000 deductibles for each store after they were damaged during unrest following the police killing of George Floyd. In its federal lawsuit filed Friday in Minnesota, Pawn America says that after deductibles were applied, Affiliated FM offered to pay only about $60,000 instead of the more than $165,000 in losses they had agreed on. Pawn America claims the damage to the shops in May 2020 should count as one occurrence, while Affiliated FM decided there were 14 separate occurrences with separate...

