PTAB Axes Patent Claims For Nektar Hemophilia Drug

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has found that claims in two polymer patents that cover a hemophilia treatment developed by Nektar Therapeutics are obvious in light of a collection of prior art. In a pair of decisions that came down Friday, a three-judge panel at the patent board scratched out all the claims challenged by NOF Corp., a Japanese chemical company. The two patents were at issue in an infringement lawsuit Nektar lodged against Bayer Healthcare LLC in 2018, according to the decisions. That suit was settled back in March, in a deal that came the same day as a...

