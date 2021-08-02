Sanne Nears £1.49B Deal With Apex After Rejecting Cinven

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 11:52 AM EDT) -- Apex Group is in talks to buy London asset manager Sanne Group for up to £1.49 billion ($2.1 billion), the target said Monday, an acknowledgement that comes only a few months after Sanne rejected a roughly £1.34 billion buyout offer from private equity firm Cinven. Apex Group Ltd., a global fund administrator that serves asset managers, is in "advanced discussions" about a potential all-cash takeover offer for Sane worth 920 pence per share, according to a London Stock Exchange filing made Monday by Sanne. That per-share price would represent a premium of almost 52% over Sanne's average closing price for the...

