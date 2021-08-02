Holland & Knight, Thompson & Knight Make Tie-Up Complete

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP and Thompson & Knight LLP said Monday they completed their merger, in a move that creates one of the biggest law firms in the U.S., with 1,600 lawyers across 30 offices. The combined firm will retain the Holland & Knight name and be led by Holland & Knight Managing Partner Steven Sonberg. Thompson & Knight Managing Partner Mark Sloan will become the vice chair of the practice and operations committee, the firm's senior management group. Monday's announcement comes less than four months after the firms first said they were in merger talks. Both Sloan and Sonberg said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS