DOJ Says It Told Glenmark About Compulsory Exec Interviews

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice says Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. attorneys were aware of interviews it demanded with senior executives in India after a Pennsylvania federal judge ordered prosecutors to cut out all non-attorney contact. In asking for more time to file a response on Friday, the DOJ disputed accusations of prosecutorial misconduct, submitting a Feb. 2 letter to Glenmark's attorneys informing them of an existing request for documents and interviews from Glenmark India. The DOJ is asking for a 30-day extension of its current deadline, Aug. 4. Counsel for the drugmaker told U.S. District Judge Barclay Surrick last week that Indian authorities...

