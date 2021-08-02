Fraudster Gets 9 Years For Failing To Pay £5.2M In SFO Case

Law360, London (August 2, 2021, 5:34 PM BST) -- A fraudster who operated a Ponzi scheme that conned investors out of almost £80 million ($110 million) was sentenced to almost nine years in prison at a confiscation enforcement hearing on Monday for his failure to compensate the victims. Jolan Saunders was sentenced at Westminster Magistrates' Court to a default prison term of 3,236 days after the Serious Fraud Office brought enforcement proceedings against him. He had failed to pay a £5.2 million confiscation order issued in 2019, the agency said. Saunders was convicted at Southwark Crown Court in 2015 alongside co-conspirators Michael Strubel and Spencer Steinberg. He had pleaded guilty to...

