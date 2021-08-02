Colo. Cannabis Tax Hike Supporters Submit 200K Signatures

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Supporters of a Colorado ballot initiative that would ask voters to increase the state's sales tax on retail cannabis and put the money toward tutoring and after-school programs said they have submitted 200,000 signatures to the Colorado secretary of state. Supporters of Initiative 25 said they submitted the petition to the secretary of state Friday. The proposal would impose an additional 3% tax on retail marijuana beginning in 2022. The state already places a 15% tax on marijuana sales by retailers. The additional tax would increase to 4% in 2023 and 5% beginning in 2024, according to the proposal's final text....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS