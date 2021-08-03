Global IP Trial Veteran Joins Barnes' DC Arm As Partner

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property trial expert who has tackled trade disputes for clients spanning four continents has joined Barnes & Thornburg LLP as a Washington, D.C., partner. Steven Adkins will help lead the firm's intellectual property department with a focus on IP and trade litigation known as Section 337 investigations at the International Trade Commission. He started in July and was previously with McGuireWoods. Adkins has years of experience handling patent infringement, trademark and trade dress infringement, as well as trade secrets disputes. His clients have been based not only in the United States, but also Asia, Europe and South America....

