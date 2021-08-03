OCC's Hsu Hints At What's Next After True Lender Rule Repeal

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's acting chief told senators on Tuesday that his agency is taking another look at bank lending partnerships in the wake of the "true lender" rule's repeal, and also has its eye on overdraft practices at banks. Testifying at a Senate Banking Committee hearing, acting OCC Comptroller Michael Hsu said he has asked his staff to collect and analyze data on bank-fintech lending partnerships to study "how we can define and differentiate between harmful rent-a-charter arrangements and healthy partnerships that expand access to credit." "That analysis will inform the development of future options to...

