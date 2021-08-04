How Citizen Petitions Influence FDA Drug Approvals

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:27 PM EDT) -- On April 29, the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law introduced the Stop Stalling Access to Affordable Medications Act to "enhance efforts to lower prescription drug costs by taking on anti-competitive practices employed by large pharmaceutical companies." Specifically, the act aims to "prohibit pharmaceutical companies from overwhelming the [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] with meritless 'citizen petitions' to block or delay generic competitors."[1] In light of this proposed legislation, we examine the extent to which citizen petitions have reportedly delayed competition in prescription pharmaceuticals. Citizen petitions, the process by which ordinary citizens and entities can raise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS