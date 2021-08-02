DOJ Says SolarWinds Hackers Targeted 27 US Atty Offices

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- The hackers behind the cyberespionage attack on software provider SolarWinds Corp. infiltrated the email accounts of employees at 27 U.S. attorney's offices around the country between May and December of last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The department said Friday that the victims included the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and the U.S. Attorney's Offices for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York, which handle some of the government's most prominent prosecutions. At the affected locations, at least one or more employees had their Microsoft email accounts compromised in connection with the SolarWinds cyberattack, the DOJ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS