Stradley Snags 9 Attys From White and Williams For NY Office

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 1:36 PM EDT) -- Stradley Ronon Stevens and Young LLP has poached a nine-lawyer team from White and Williams LLP to work across practices at its New York City office, the firm said Monday. The new attorneys, who strengthen Stradley Ronon's presence in the mid-Atlantic region, include four partners: Lori S. Smith, Randy M. Friedberg, Joshua G. Galante and Andrew I. Hamelsky. Zaara B. Nazir, Eric B. Porter and Jenifer A. Scarcella joined as counsel. Jeremy M. Miller and Aris C. Rotella came on board as associates, the firm said in a statement. "This group was attractive to us for different reasons. They are terrific...

