Pa. Judge Axes Suit Challenging AFSCME Dues

Law360 (August 2, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has rejected arguments that the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus decision barred an American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees local from continuing to deduct dues from more than a dozen workers after they resigned from the union. While the high court declared three years ago that the compulsory payment of union dues ran afoul of First Amendment rights, Chief U.S. District Judge John Jones III ruled on Thursday that the AFSCME Council 13 workers challenging their dues payments had each voluntarily agreed to pay dues for fixed one-year periods of time under the terms of...

