Perkins Coie Adds Ex-Wilson Sonsini Antitrust Atty

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Perkins Coie LLP recently hired a former Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC attorney as a partner in its antitrust litigation practice group in Washington, D.C. Perkins Coie announced Monday that Christopher A. Williams is joining the firm after spending over a decade at Wilson Sonsini, having first joined as an associate and most recently serving as a senior counsel. Williams' practice is focused on antitrust compliance, corporate transactions and commercial litigation. He has also advised clients on a myriad of antitrust issues related to commercial transactions ranging from mergers and acquisitions to intellectual property. Williams told Law360 his clients are...

