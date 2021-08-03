Ex-Texas Justice Joins Chamberlain Hrdlicka Amid AG Bid

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Chamberlain Hrdlicka White Williams & Aughtry has added former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, who is currently vying for the Republican nomination for Texas attorney general, to the firm's litigation, appellate and tax controversy practices. Guzman will join the firm Wednesday as a shareholder working from the firm's Houston and San Antonio offices, Chamberlain Hrdlicka announced Monday. She will focus on litigating cases at the state, federal and appellate levels, the firm said. The former justice recently left her 22-year judicial career in June, resigning from her position on the Texas Supreme Court bench to challenge beleaguered incumbent Attorney General...

