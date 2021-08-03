Judge Slams Atty For 'Shameful' Waste In Deepwater MDL

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 2:46 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana federal judge has sanctioned a plaintiff attorney involved in a sprawling multidistrict litigation over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill, calling his multiple lawsuits, duplicative motions and other actions "a colossal waste of time" intended to harass others and get around the court's previous orders. U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier also required Brian J. Donovan of The Donovan Law Group PLLC to post the sanction on his website. In a scathing written opinion filed Monday, Judge Barbier barred Donovan from filing any further suits against other plaintiff attorneys Stephen J. Herman of Herman Herman & Katz LLC and James P....

