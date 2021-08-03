CBP Says Cannabis Product Co.'s Seizure Fight Premature

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection asked a Michigan federal court to dismiss a suit from a cannabis products company, arguing the business did not follow established procedures for challenging CBP administrative actions by bringing the matter directly to federal court. In the motion filed Monday, CBP argued that Congress has established "multiple legal remedies" through which the company, Ashh Inc., can dispute its claims, making federal court the wrong venue for jurisdiction. Ashh sued CBP in May, claiming the agency unlawfully seized several shipments of its products and improperly labeled them as drug paraphernalia. CBP claimed the seizures Ashh is challenging are not...

