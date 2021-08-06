Legal Sector Added 3,300 Jobs In July

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 2:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. legal sector continued to add jobs in July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inching the industry closer to employment levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic hit. While the impact on the economy of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 spreading across the U.S. is yet to be seen, preliminary data from the federal government collected for July as the variant was just beginning to take hold shows the ongoing rebound in the legal sector continued last month. Jobs rose from 1,135,100 in June to 1,138,400, an addition of 3,300 new jobs. Click to view interactive version...

