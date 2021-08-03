Marine Insurers Face Risks From Mega Ships, Allianz Warns

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 12:26 PM BST) -- The giant container ship that became wedged in the Suez Canal earlier this year is an example of the growing risk to insurers of the global trend toward mega-sized vessels, a subsidiary of Allianz said on Tuesday. Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, the German insurer's London-based commercial arm, said the case of the Ever Given is "the latest in a growing list of incidents involving large vessels." The 400-meter vessel created a traffic jam of approximately 200 ships when it became wedged in the Suez Canal, in Egypt, for almost a week in March. The ship, which was carrying 18,300 containers, was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS