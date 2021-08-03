Banks Join COVID Recovery Training Program For Small Biz

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 5:40 PM BST) -- Three major high street banks will take part in a new government-funded training program designed to help small and midsized companies grow and recover from the COVID-19 crisis, HM Treasury said Monday. Barclays, NatWest and HSBC will make a combined financial contribution of £2.75 million ($3.8 million) toward the Help to Grow: Management Programme, a 12-week executive training scheme delivered by the country's leading business schools, the government said. The lenders will also help to provide expertise for the curriculum, mentoring programs and alumni network for the scheme, which is 90% funded by the government. The program will give 30,000 SMEs expertise "on...

