Insurers Still At Risk From COVID, Climate Losses, EU Warns

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 1:28 PM BST) -- The European Union's insurance watchdog has said that an increase in household debt linked to the coronavirus pandemic is a worrying sign for the creditworthiness of insurers' assets and that losses from extreme weather events continue to rise. The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Monday that data from the three months to the end of March showed that the average credit quality of insurers' investments continues to deteriorate. The watchdog linked this to a rise in household debt in the financial fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak. "This is raising concerns over creditworthiness of mortgages and loans on insurers' assets,"...

