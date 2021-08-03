FCA Opens Up Fintech 'Sandbox' Testing Year-Round

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 12:04 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Tuesday that its testing ground for experimenting with new financial technology will be open for applications throughout the year to allow companies to test innovative products and services in a controlled environment. The City watchdog said that it has made its regulatory "sandbox" for testing so-called fintech services will be open to companies all year. The incubator programs, which the regulator launched in 2016, has until now recruited entrants in groups — what it calls cohorts — during specified periods. "The regulatory sandbox is now always open," the FCA said on Tuesday. The change means that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS