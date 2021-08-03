FCA Bans Unauthorized Co. From Investment Activities

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 5:24 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s financial watchdog said on Tuesday that it has banned a debt securities issuer from carrying out regulated activities after finding that the company provided investment services to customers without authorization. The Financial Conduct Authority said it has imposed a requirement on Cavendish Incorporated Ltd. to prevent it from carrying out any regulated activities without the FCA's prior written consent. Cavendish offers bonds and loan notes to consumers. The company also offered the products through its former appointed representative, Cottesmore Associates Ltd. Businesses do not need to be regulated by the FCA to raise funds through debt securities. The FCA...

