UBS Fined $1.5M In Hong Kong For Compliance Failings

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 2:10 PM BST) -- Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday that it has hit UBS with fines of HK$11.55 million ($1.5 million) for a string of regulatory breaches, including a failure by the Swiss banking giant to disclose financial interests in listed companies in its investment research reports. The Hong Kong securities regulator has said it has reprimanded and fined UBS AG and UBS Securities Asia for breaching its code of conduct. (iStock) The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission said it has reprimanded UBS AG and hit it with a fine of HK$9.8 million for breaching its code of conduct for licensed firms....

