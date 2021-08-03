Remuneration Should Match Conduct, FCA Tells Firms

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- The U.K. finance regulator said on Tuesday that companies should make sure their salary and bonus policies for 2021 are appropriate in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak and in line with executives' behavior. The Financial Conduct Authority wrote to the chair of each finance firm's remuneration committee to urge them to ensure that their decisions are encouraging the right behavior and are taking into account the financial fallout of the global pandemic. Committee chairs should make sure their "remuneration policies and approach to paying variable remuneration adapt and evolve in the continuing context of the pandemic," the FCA said....

