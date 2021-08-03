UK Nuisance-Call Blocking Co. Fined For ... Nuisance Calls

Law360, London (August 3, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- A company that sells equipment to allow customers to stop receiving nuisance calls has been fined £170,000 ($236,000) by the Information Commissioner's Office for making tens of thousands of unsolicited marketing calls. The data watchdog said in its decision note on Monday that Yes Consumer Solutions Ltd. contacted more than 188,000 people across the country between October 2018 and October 2019. The U.K. allows Britons to register their mobile or landline number with the national Telephone Preference Service, known as TPS. Cold-call sales companies are required to check phone numbers on their marketing lists against numbers registered with the service: the ICO can...

