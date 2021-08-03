Enviros Seek Ban On Live Birds, Mammals Trade

Law360 (August 3, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration needs to implement a ban on imports and exports of live birds and mammals to avoid future disease outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic, conservation groups said Tuesday in a petition to federal agencies. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council submitted Administrative Procedure Act petitions to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asking that the agencies implement a total ban on imports and exports of those animals from all over the world. If the petitions are granted, it would mark what the groups called a first...

